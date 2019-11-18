Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 84.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Perficient by 397.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Securities started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Perficient stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

