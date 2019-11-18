Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Short Interest Update

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the September 30th total of 84,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,461. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.90. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,755.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,935 shares of company stock worth $456,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the second quarter worth $282,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 70.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PEBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

