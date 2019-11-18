Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CFO Sells $256,700.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PAG opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.13.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $3,503,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.