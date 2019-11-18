Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CFO Sells $256,700.00 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,713.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PAG opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $53.13.
Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $3,503,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile
Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.
