Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 331 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $24,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Efstathios A. Kouninis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 150 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807.50.

On Monday, September 16th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 240 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $17,220.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 427 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,890.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $74.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $216.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.68 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 352.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1,102.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.80.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

