Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 545 ($7.12) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, On The Beach Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

Shares of LON OTB traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 440 ($5.75). The stock had a trading volume of 72,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The firm has a market cap of $574.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. On The Beach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 280.60 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 435.73.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

