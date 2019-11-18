Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.04

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 32633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

BTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.41%.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 779.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.