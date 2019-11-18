PCHAIN Trading 58.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $34.68 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00042065 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.69 or 0.07827446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017270 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,886,952 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network, DEx.top and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.