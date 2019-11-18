PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of PaySign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PaySign in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Henry sold 132,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $1,505,028.00. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $2,206,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,244,792. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.50. 26,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,595. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $541.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.22 and a beta of 0.77.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.05% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

