PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 30.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One PAYCENT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and YoBit. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $90,764.00 and approximately $152,422.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00233614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.01436836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00138174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

