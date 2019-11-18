Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on P1Z. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.90 ($20.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.99 ($25.57).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 1-year low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 1-year high of €24.34 ($28.30).

