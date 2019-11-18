Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($4.07) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.07) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.46). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 505.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTK. ValuEngine upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $36.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.92.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 11.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98.

In related news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 7,674 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $30,542.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 7,818 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $29,864.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,551.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,079 shares of company stock worth $145,472 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.