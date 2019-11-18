Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director Sells $65,160.00 in Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of OC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.19. 1,618,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,683. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.31. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

