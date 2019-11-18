OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 3,820,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 647,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 34.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $484.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

