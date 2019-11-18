On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.85

Headlines about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 1.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV opened at $0.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. On Track Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.