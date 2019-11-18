Olin (NYSE:OLN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Olin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.77.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. Olin has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $33,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 59.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

