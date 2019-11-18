OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$4.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OceanaGold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.08.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OGC traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,361. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.