Ocado Group’s (OCDO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDO. Investec reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.50) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.02) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,175.45 ($15.36).

LON:OCDO traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,164 ($15.21). The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,294.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,248.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.13. Ocado Group has a 12-month low of GBX 737.60 ($9.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Neill Abrams acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,117 ($14.60) per share, for a total transaction of £17,983.70 ($23,498.89). Also, insider Claudia Arney acquired 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($17.30) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($90,481.12). Insiders have bought 6,862 shares of company stock worth $8,752,062 in the last ninety days.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

