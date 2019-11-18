Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) by 89.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 771,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Obsidian Energy were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

OBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.82.

Shares of OBE stock opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.22. Obsidian Energy Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.