Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $34,592.25. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 21,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $174,748.56. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

