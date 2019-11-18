Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OCSI stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.55. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $8.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
About Oaktree Strategic Income
Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.
