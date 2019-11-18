Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & FB Financial (NASDAQ:FBK) Critical Comparison

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and FB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $44.89 million 3.21 $11.54 million N/A N/A FB Financial $370.16 million 3.18 $80.24 million $2.61 14.60

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 25.79% 11.77% 1.14% FB Financial 19.75% 11.95% 1.50%

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. FB Financial pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of FB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Oak Valley Bancorp and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50

FB Financial has a consensus target price of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.26%. Given FB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FB Financial is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

FB Financial beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of January 24, 2019, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

