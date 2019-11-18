Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.00. 58,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,792. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $58.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.