Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2019 // Comments off

BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.