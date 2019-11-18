Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:NG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 103,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Novagold Resources has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

