Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Davita by 51.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Davita by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Davita in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair downgraded Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

Davita stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $70.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

