Northland Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

ARDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Laidlaw set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.80.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $4.55 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.90.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.54). Aridis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.52% and a negative return on equity of 182.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

