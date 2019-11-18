Nord/LB Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €31.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.25 ($31.68).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €25.68 ($29.86) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.82. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

