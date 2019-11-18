Norcros (LON:NXR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $245.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 245 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 245 ($3.20), with a volume of 21610 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 236 ($3.08).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXR shares. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Norcros from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.14 million and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About Norcros (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

