Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Earning Extremely Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news impact score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Nokia Oyj’s score:

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Charter Equity raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

NYSE NOK opened at $3.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.