Nicola S. Morris Sells 3,000 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:WEX opened at $200.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in WEX by 40.8% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in WEX by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.