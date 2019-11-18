Nicola S. Morris Sells 3,000 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:WEX opened at $200.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. WEX Inc has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $221.66.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 target price on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of WEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.33.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
