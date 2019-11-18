Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

AERI traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,314. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerie Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund Ii, L.P. bought 46,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,287.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii bought 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,807.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 169,296 shares of company stock worth $3,572,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after acquiring an additional 331,884 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 235.0% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 456,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,347,000 after acquiring an additional 224,655 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 400.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

