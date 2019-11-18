National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.97

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$69.97 and last traded at C$69.86, with a volume of 175885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.68.

A number of research firms have commented on NA. Eight Capital raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CSFB cut National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.29.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5399998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total value of C$911,820.00.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

See Also: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.