National Bank Financial Lowers Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Price Target to C$27.00

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$25.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Detour Gold from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight Capital downgraded Detour Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Detour Gold from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Detour Gold from C$18.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.45.

Shares of TSE DGC traded up C$1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$22.65. 770,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,942. Detour Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.55 and a 12-month high of C$25.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.38.

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

