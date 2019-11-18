National Bank Financial Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$27.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.18. NFI Group has a one year low of C$24.89 and a one year high of C$39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In related news, Director Phyllis Elaine Cochran bought 1,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.35 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,237.05. Also, Director Adam L. Gray acquired 115,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,138,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,742,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$47,478,611.76. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 116,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,018.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.