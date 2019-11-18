National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$9.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.05.
Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.
