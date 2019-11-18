National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$9.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.65 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.05.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,526. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.09. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$3.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares in the company, valued at C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

