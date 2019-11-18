Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Cap of $116.86 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00010567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Nanex, Koinex, OKEx and Gate.io. Nano has a total market capitalization of $116.86 million and $3.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,304.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.06 or 0.02169591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.91 or 0.03023162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.86 or 0.00685133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00716129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00053657 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00422209 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Nanex, Coindeal, Kucoin, Bitinka, HitBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinEx, Binance, RightBTC, CoinFalcon and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.