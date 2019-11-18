MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 25.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 24.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 56.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 603.8% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several research firms have commented on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

In related news, major shareholder Nuance Communications, Inc. sold 650,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $11,062,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,740,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,592,053. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $136,551.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,651.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 680,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,573,773. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

