Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 903,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,339,000 after acquiring an additional 249,622 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,368,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,306,000 after acquiring an additional 122,650 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 211,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 955.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 78,669 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPAA. BidaskClub raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $20.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $397.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

