Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,251,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,683,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 474,375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Primo Water in the 1st quarter worth about $4,509,000. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,049,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $16.35. The company has a market cap of $391.57 million, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Primo Water news, Director Susan E. Cates acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at $354,278.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

