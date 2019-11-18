Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.21 on Monday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.50 and a beta of 2.22.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

