Morgan Stanley Has $94,000 Position in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $21.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.62 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

