Morgan Stanley Has $91,000 Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 63,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,047,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,567 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 451,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 191,432 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 163,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,252 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 159,744 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 15,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,112.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $114,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.06. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.