Morgan Stanley Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 199,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VOXX International by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,091 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VOXX opened at $5.00 on Monday. VOXX International Corp has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $90.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

