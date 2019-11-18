Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,360.00

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and last traded at GBX 1,356 ($17.72), with a volume of 13531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,328 ($17.35).

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGNS shares. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,599 ($20.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,236.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,223.96. The company has a market capitalization of $622.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

In related news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 300,000 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.82), for a total transaction of £4,092,000 ($5,346,922.78).

About Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

