Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) Insider Buys £8,000 in Stock

Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) insider Jonathan Freeland acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,453.42).

MBT opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. Mobile Tornado Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.80.

Get Mobile Tornado Group alerts:

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.