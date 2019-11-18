Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) Insider Buys £8,000 in Stock

Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON:MBT) insider Jonathan Freeland acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,453.42).

MBT opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 million and a P/E ratio of -14.50. Mobile Tornado Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.80.

Mobile Tornado Group Company Profile

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications worldwide. It offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides instant voice communication with individuals, as well as groups of participants in one call; Push-To-Message solution, which offers real-time text messaging with any member or certain group types in the contact list of the user; Push-To-Alert solution that allows enterprise users at risk to send a notification from their devices to control rooms and dispatchers by pressing an SOS button; and Push-To-Locate solution, which tracks individuals, crew members, dispatched relief workers, officers, and other assets using GPS-enabled devices.

