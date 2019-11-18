Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News headlines about Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mitsubishi Electric earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of MIELF stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Mitsubishi Electric has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

