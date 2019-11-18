Mithril Ore (MORE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $512.00

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for $16.74 or 0.00195746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market capitalization of $213,436.00 and approximately $512.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril Ore has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00394428 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011830 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012890 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003427 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Mithril Ore Profile

Mithril Ore (CRYPTO:MORE) is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.