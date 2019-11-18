Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 199,939 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $261,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $267,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,852 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,401. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $95.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.05. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $34.39 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 2,698.66%. The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

