Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.29) Per Share

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.38). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $17.66 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.97.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,612,000. VHCP Management III LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,294,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,925,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 5,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $103,978.65. Also, major shareholder Stonepine Capital, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 113,637 shares of company stock valued at $311,967 in the last quarter.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

