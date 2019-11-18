MicroMoney Price Reaches $0.0041 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Over the last week, MicroMoney has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One MicroMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.34, $32.35, $19.00 and $24.70. MicroMoney has a total market cap of $64,671.00 and $11,383.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00041814 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.52 or 0.07823718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011893 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017123 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

MicroMoney can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars.

