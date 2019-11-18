Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MXCYY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Metso Oyj from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Metso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metso Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

MXCYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. Metso Oyj has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Metso Oyj will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

