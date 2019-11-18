Methes Energies International (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Trading 107.3% Higher

Methes Energies International Ltd (OTCMKTS:MEIL) shares traded up 107.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 95,890 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,201% from the average session volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Methes Energies International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEIL)

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

